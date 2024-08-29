5.4 Magnitude Earthquake Jolts Khyber Pakhtunkhwa
Sumaira FH Published August 29, 2024 | 04:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2024) A 5.4 magnitude earthquake struck parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Islamabad on Thursday morning, causing tremors that were felt in different parts.
National Seismic Monitoring Centre (NSMC), Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) reported that the earthquake's epicenter was in the Hindu Kush region, at a depth of 215 kilometers.
The coordinates of the epicenter were identified as 71.31 East longitude and 36.53 North latitude.
According to the reports, the tremors were felt across various cities including Malakand, Mardan, Hangu, Buner, Shangla, Dir and Charsadda while jolts were also felt in Rawalpindi and Islamabad
There have been no reports of casualties or significant damage, but the earthquake caused widespread alarm among residents.
