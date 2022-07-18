UrduPoint.com

5.4 Magnitude Earthquake Jolts KP

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 18, 2022 | 07:43 PM

An earthquake measuring 5.4 on the Richter scale on Monday jolted Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in the afternoon at 17:23 PST, confirmed the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA)

It said that the tremors were felt in Peshawar, Malakand, Swat, North Waziristan, Swabi, Mansehra, Battagram, Kohistan, Torghar, Kohat, Buner, Abbottabad and surrounding areas.

The depth of the earthquake was measured 188km with its epicenter 64 kilometers north of Wana in KP.

