5.4 magnitude earthquake jolts various parts of KP

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2021 ) :A 5.4-magnitude earthquake jolted several parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Tuesday.

As per reports, tremors shook Swat, Mangora and adjoining areas in the region, a private news channel reported.

According to the National Seismic Monitoring Centre Islamabad, the epicenter of the moderate-intensity quake was the mountain range of Hindukush at a depth of 169 kilometres.

People after feeling tremors came out of their homes in panic reciting verses from the Holy Quran. As per initial reports, no loss of life and property happened due to the earthquake.