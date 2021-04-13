UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

5.4 Magnitude Earthquake Jolts Various Parts Of KP

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 13th April 2021 | 01:00 PM

5.4 magnitude earthquake jolts various parts of KP

A 5.4-magnitude earthquake jolted several parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Tuesday.

As per reports, tremors shook Swat, Mangora and adjoining areas in the region, a private news channel reported

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2021 ) :A 5.4-magnitude earthquake jolted several parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Tuesday.

As per reports, tremors shook Swat, Mangora and adjoining areas in the region, a private news channel reported.

According to the National Seismic Monitoring Centre Islamabad, the epicenter of the moderate-intensity quake was the mountain range of Hindukush at a depth of 169 kilometres.

People after feeling tremors came out of their homes in panic reciting verses from the Holy Quran. As per initial reports, no loss of life and property happened due to the earthquake.

Related Topics

Islamabad Earthquake Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Swat From

Recent Stories

Forbes 30 Under 30 features Pakistani UK-based Che ..

21 minutes ago

Four new ministers take oath in KP

2 minutes ago

First group of COVID-19 patients cured in Chinese ..

9 minutes ago

India approves Russia's Sputnik V Covid-19 vaccine ..

9 minutes ago

China maintains 27 airports with passenger through ..

9 minutes ago

Iran's Zarif: Israel made 'very bad gamble' at nuc ..

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.