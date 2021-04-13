5.4 magnitude quake jolts Swat, surroundings

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2021 ) :An earthquake measuring 5.4 on International Richter Scale jolted Swat district and its surroundings on Tuesday, Geological department said.

The epicenter of the earthquake was in the mountainous range of Hindukush, under a depth of 169 kilometers.

The tremors created panic among the locals however no loss to life or property was reported.