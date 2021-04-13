UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

5.4 Magnitude Quake Jolts Swat, Surroundings

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 58 seconds ago Tue 13th April 2021 | 02:38 PM

5.4 magnitude quake jolts Swat, surroundings

An earthquake measuring 5.4 on International Richter Scale jolted Swat district and its surroundings on Tuesday, Geological department said

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2021 ) :An earthquake measuring 5.4 on International Richter Scale jolted Swat district and its surroundings on Tuesday, Geological department said.

The epicenter of the earthquake was in the mountainous range of Hindukush, under a depth of 169 kilometers.

The tremors created panic among the locals however no loss to life or property was reported.

Related Topics

Earthquake Swat

Recent Stories

Iran, Russia show united front against West on nuc ..

56 seconds ago

Tea imports increase 17pc in 8 months

57 seconds ago

Anti-coup protesters rally on Myanmar New Year hol ..

1 minute ago

Rebel attack in northern Chad 'under control': gov ..

1 minute ago

Emirates NBD’s E20. partners with MoniMove to su ..

24 minutes ago

Police to provide security at 567 mosques during R ..

16 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.