5.4 magnitude quake shakes parts of KP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2024) An earthquake measuring 5.4 magnitude on the International Richter Scale jolted several cities of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Thursday.

According to the Met Office, the magnitude of the earthquake was recorded at 5.4 and its epicenter was the Hindu Kush Mountain in Afghanistan.

The depth of the earthquake was 215 km, as per the Meteorological Department. The tremors were felt in Peshawar, Mardan, Swat, Swabi, Charsadda, Kohat and adjacent areas. The tremors were also felt in the border region of Afghanistan and Tajikistan, as per the Met Office Report.

No loss of human life and property was reported till the filing of this report.

APP/vak