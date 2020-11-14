UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

54 More Corona Cases Surfaced In Balochistan

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Sat 14th November 2020 | 12:20 AM

54 more corona cases surfaced in Balochistan

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2020 ) :About 54 new coronavirus patients were tested positive in Balochistan while number of total confirmed patients surged to 16328 in the province on Friday.

According to media coordinator provincial Health Directorate Cell Balochistan Dr, Muhammad Wasim Baig, at least 356444 people were screened for the virus till November 13, out of which 54 more were reported positive.

As many as 15801affected patients have been recovered from the coronavirus so far while 155 deaths were recorded due to the deadly virus in Balochistan.

Related Topics

Balochistan November Media From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Training necessary for enhancing capacity building ..

34 minutes ago

Provision of low-cost houses is prime focus of PM: ..

34 minutes ago

Zambia on brink of debt default after moratorium r ..

34 minutes ago

Three Iranian Border Guards Killed in Clash With M ..

34 minutes ago

Group of Uniformed Men Joined Protests in Armenian ..

38 minutes ago

Pakistan's economic recovery pace fastest in Sub-c ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.