54 more corona cases surfaced in Balochistan

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2020 ) :About 54 new coronavirus patients were tested positive in Balochistan while number of total confirmed patients surged to 16328 in the province on Friday.

According to media coordinator provincial Health Directorate Cell Balochistan Dr, Muhammad Wasim Baig, at least 356444 people were screened for the virus till November 13, out of which 54 more were reported positive.

As many as 15801affected patients have been recovered from the coronavirus so far while 155 deaths were recorded due to the deadly virus in Balochistan.