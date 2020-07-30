54 more coronavirus cases surfaced in Balochistan

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2020 ) :About 54 new coronavirus patients were tested positive in Balochistan while number of total confirmed patients surged to 11708 in the province on Wednesday.

According to media coordinator provincial Health Directorate Coronavirus Cell Balochistan Dr, Muhammad Wasim Baig, at least 140535 people were screened for the virus till July 29 , out of which 54 more were reported positive.

As many as 10097 affected patients have been recovered from the coronavirus so far while 136 deaths were recorded due to the deadly virus in Balochistan.