54 more coronavirus positive cases reported in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2020 ) :The district health authorities have diagnosed 54 more cornavirus positive cases taking Hyderabad's tally to 1144 including 527 active cases.

According to the figures issued by the health authorities here Sunday, as many as 527 infected people were in isolation including 482 people who were isolated at their homes.

Some 14 positive cases were admitted in Combined Military Hospital, 15 in Liaquat University Hospital, 02 in Isra Hospital, 03 in Government Kohsar Hospital, 04 in Agha Khan University Hospital Karachi, three in SIUT, one each in NICH and Ziauddin and two cases in OICD at Karachi.

As many as 588 people have recovered in the district from the virus.