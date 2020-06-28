UrduPoint.com
54 More COVID-19 Positive Cases Reported In Hyderabad

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Sun 28th June 2020 | 09:40 PM

54 more COVID-19 positive cases reported in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2020 ) :The district health authorities have diagnosed 54 more coronavirus positive cases taking Hyderabad's tally to 2606 including 1245 active cases.

According to the figures issued by the health authorities here Sunday, as many as 1245 infected people were in isolation including 1138 people who were isolated at their homes while 106 are admitted in isolation centers.

Some 12 patients are in Intensive Care Unit (ICU) and four are under ventilators, health officials said.

As many as 1264 people have recovered in the district from the virus while 43 had lost their lives.

