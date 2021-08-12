54 more tested positive for corona in Balochistan

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2021 ) :About 54 new coronavirus patients were tested positive while number of total confirmed patients surged to 30468 in Balochistan on Thursday.

According to media coordinator provincial Health Directorate Cell Balochistan Dr Muhammad Wasim Baig, at least 979717 people were screened for the virus till August 12 out of which 54 more were reported positive.

As many as 29409 affected patients have been recovered from the coronavirusso far while 332 deaths were recorded due to the deadly virus in the province.