54 new COVID-19 cases detected, tally rises to 986: Chief Minister Sindh

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2020 ) :Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah said that by Tuesday after noon, 54 new confirm cases of Coronavirus were detected and the tally rises to 986 in Sindh.

This he said in his video message released from CM House on Tuesday, said a spokesperson to the CM Sindh.

He said that during last 24 hours a doctor while helping COVID-19 patient, got infected and within nine days lost his life but saved the life of various other positive and suspects. "I salute my doctors who are fighting against COVID-19 at frontline." He said that 10223 tests have been conducted so far, including 634 on Tuesday after noon.

He said that out of 986 the cases, 159 in Hyderabad, two in Jamshoro, one in Badin, 12 in Tando Mohammad Khan, one in Sujawal, one in Dadu, seven in Shaheed Benazirabad, one in Sanghar, four in Naushehroferoze, 274 in Sukkur, two in Ghotki, 13 in Larkana, one Jacobabad, 159 Karachi East, 66 Karachi West, 110 South, 93 Central, 44 Malir , 36 Korangi. The total number comes to 986.

He said that 253 COVID-19 patients have recovered by Monday as 16 more patients recovered on Tuesday. Thus the number of the patients recovered so far is 269 which is a good news, he said.

He added that out of 269 cured patients, 183 are pilgrims and 86 were others.

At present 396 patients were in home isolation and 97 were in isolation centers.

Sharing a sad news the chief minister said that 18 people have lost their lives while fighting against coronavirus infection. On Monday Dr Abdul Qadir Soomro died, he added.

He said that Dr. Abdul Qadir was infected on March 28 when he was helping COVID-19 suspects and patients.

Dr Soomro was admitted in hospital on March 31 and on April 6 he lost his life.

The chief minister expressed his deep sorrow and grief over the sad demise of Dr Qadir Soomro and offered condolence with his family members, colleagues, doctors' community and said his sacrifice has saved the lives of a large number of patients.

Syed Murad Ali Shah said that the doctors were fighting on frontline against COVID-19, therefore their services and the services of their other para-medical staff were commendable. "I salute the doctors for their selfless service for this cause," he said the video shows that the chief minister saluted the doctors.

Talking about his government strategy, the chief minister said that to stop transmission by locating the source of transmission, identifying the source of transmission, controlling the source of transmission, preventing of outbreak, hoping for best and preparing for the possible worst and educating people by creating awareness.

He said that the response of the government was very prompt.

The Sindh government has established 12 isolation centers throughout Sindh with a capacity of 170 beds, district Rapid Response Committees have already been established, testing services have also been developed at different hospitals.

The chief minister once again urged the people to observe isolation by staying at home, even at homes people have to maintain social distancing from the children and elderly people particularly from those who were asthmatics and cardiac patients.