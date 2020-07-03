54 new COVID-19 positive cases reported in AJK

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2020 ) : Jul 03 (APP):In Azad Jammu Kashmir 54 new coronavirus positive cases were registered and hospitalized in Azad Jammu Kashmir during last 24 hours raising tally to 1214 across the State on Friday.

At least 686 patients out of total of 1214 tested positive in Azad Jammu Kashmir, have recovered and discharged from various health facilities across the liberated territory, the state health authorities said in a statement on the updated situation of pandemic in AJK issued Friday night.

The State Health Services authorities confirmed the registration of 54 new cases in AJK – which include 16 in Mirpur, 12 in Kotli, 09 in capital city of Muzaffarabad, 02 in Jhelum valley, 03 in Neelam, one in Rawalakot, and 06 in Bhimbher district.

After one more causalities following the pandemic reported one each in Kotli district during last 24 hours the death toll rose to 34 in entire AJK.

As many as 34 persons have so far lost lives due to the pandemic in AJK including 13 in Muzaffarabad, 02 in Kotli district, 05 in Mirpur. 04 in Bagh and 03 in Rawalakot 05 in Bhimbher and 02 in Palandri district.

Among a total of 494 patients tested positive, 356 housed in various home isolation and rest of 138 patients admitted in various the state-run hospital in different parts of Azad Jammu & Kashmir.

A total of 260 new cases suspected of the pandemic, were tested in entire Azad Jammu Kashmir on Friday.

According to the Health Authorities a total of 16934 suspected cases from various parts of the State were sent for test, of which the results of 16882 had been received with a total of 1214 positive cases across the State so far, the authorities said.

Out of the total of 1214 corona virus positive cases, 19 more patients were fully recovered and discharged from different health facilities and the state-run isolation centers in various parts of the state by Friday, the authorities said.

At the same time AJK Health authorities said in a statement late Wednesday a total of 14999 persons were tested negative for COVID-19 while results of 52 cases are awaited which were scheduled to reach in a day or two next.

A total of 58 Quarantine centers are constantly engaged in serving the pandemic-hit suspects for their recovery in all ten districts of Azad Jammu & Kashmir.