54 Pak students selected to study in US under UGRAD initiative

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2023 ) :The United States Educational Foundation in Pakistan (USEFP) hosted 54 students for a two-day pre-departure orientation, who have received scholarships from the US government to study in the United States for one semester under the Global Undergraduate Semester Exchange (UGRAD) Programme, Higher Education Commission (HEC) official sources in Lahore told APP on Sunday.

Hailing from all regions of the country, the students will attend undergraduate classes at 51 US colleges and universities, while participating in workshops to strengthen leadership skills, and engage in community service projects, they said.

The recipients of the scholarships have been selected on merit, because the students with the potential not just to excel in higher education but to bring change and development to their communities.

It is believed that their American classmates will learn a lot from this group of talented students, added sources.