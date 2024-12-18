54 Pakistani students set to embark on Global Undergraduate Exchange Program in US

The United States has awarded scholarships to 108 Pakistani undergraduate students for one semester of study during the 2024-25 academic year under the Global Undergraduate Exchange (Global UGRAD) Program

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2024) The United States has awarded scholarships to 108 Pakistani undergraduate students for one semester of study during the 2024-25 academic year under the Global Undergraduate Exchange (Global UGRAD) Program.

Administered by the US Educational Foundation in Pakistan (USEFP), the program offers participants a unique chance to broaden their academic and cultural horizons through a semester of non-degree study at US colleges and universities. Of the 108 recipients, 54 are preparing to embark on their exchange journey.

In preparation, USEFP hosted a two-day pre-departure orientation in Islamabad, equipping students with the tools to navigate academic expectations, adapt to cultural differences, and engage in community service during their time in the US.

Speaking at the orientation, Acting Deputy Chief of Mission and Minister Counselor for Public Diplomacy, Lisa Swenarski, reaffirmed the US government’s commitment to strengthening ties between the two nations.

“I encourage you to take advantage of every opportunity, both in and out of the classroom, during your time in the US,” Swenarski said, adding, “Enjoy the freedom of intellectual inquiry and respectful debate that are hallmarks of American campuses and society.”

This year’s cohort reflects Pakistan’s cultural and academic diversity, with students hailing from various regions and women comprising 59% of the group.

The program not only fosters cross-cultural understanding but also promotes leadership development by immersing participants in diverse academic settings and encouraging collaboration with peers from around the world.

Executive Director of USEFP, Rita Akhtar emphasized the program’s dual benefits, stating, “This semester exchange gives American students a chance to meet and learn from Pakistani students, and it allows Pakistani students to experience US education and to learn about volunteerism through community service projects.”

She also highlighted the program's reach, noting, “Thousands of Pakistani university students apply every year, and we are proud to select participants from nearly every corner of the country.”

Since its inception, the Global UGRAD Program has supported over 2,600 Pakistani students, many of whom have gone on to contribute to Pakistan’s public and private sectors while engaging in community development initiatives.

By fostering people-to-people connections and promoting cross-cultural exchange, the Global UGRAD Program continues to play a pivotal role in building a stronger, more interconnected future for both nations.