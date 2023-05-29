54 per cent road accidents involve motorcyclists: Administrator Karachi

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Administrator Dr. Syed Saifur Rahman on Monday said that in 54 per cent of road accidents motorcyclists are the primary victims and if they survive they get fatal head injuries, which he termed alarming

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2023 ) :Administrator Dr. Syed Saifur Rahman on Monday said that in 54 per cent of road accidents motorcyclists are the Primary victims and if they survive they get fatal head injuries, which he termed alarming.

In such accidents, motorcyclists lose their mental balance or face lifelong injuries. He urged the citizens to drive safely and obey traffic rules to avoid accidents. He said this while speaking as the chief guest at a program organized on the topic of safe bike riding event at Sir Syed University of Engineering and Technology, here.

Vice Chancellor Sir Syed University Dr Waliuddin, Registrar Commodore Retired Syed Sarfaraz Ali, Dr. Professor Shabbar, Dr. Umar Qureshi, National Manager Atlas Handa Iftikhar Ahmed, Syed Farhan Ahmed, Sector Commander Motorway Police and others also spoke on this occasion.

Administrator Karachi Dr. Syed Saifur Rehman said that there are four major reasons for motorcycle accidents, which include riding a bike at a young age, unsafe driving, speeding and improper gear. Therefore, motorcyclists must use a helmet while riding a bike, he said, adding that most of the victims of motorcycle accidents are between the ages of 16 and 28 years and this is the age in which their parents are dreaming of a better future for their children, so they should not sacrifice their precious lives for negligence and haste.

He said that Pakistan and South Asia are at first place in terms of head injuries among motorcyclists around the world, which is very worrying. Therefore, the use of world-class helmets by bikers and those traveling with them can prevent head injuries.

On this occasion, Administrator Karachi Dr. Syed Saifur Rahman also inaugurated the biking training for women by pressing the button which is organized by Atlas Honda. He also inspected the modern machinery and said that the world has changed in terms of technology, we also have to abandon the traditional method of transport and adopt the modern transport system prevalent in the world according to the requirements of the present day.

Addressing the event, the speakers said that the aim of the program is to ensure safety for those driving on the roads, especially for motorcyclists, it is important to keep the race under control and be careful while applying the brakes.