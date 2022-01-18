UrduPoint.com

54 Per Cent Work On Jaurrian Hospital Completed

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 18, 2022 | 05:30 PM

54 per cent work on Jaurrian Hospital completed

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2022 ) :Despite financial constraints, 54 per cent construction work of the Hospital being set up at Jaurrian near Chakri has been completed to help ailing segments of the society.

In charge of Development and Planning District Health Authority, Zohaib Mazhar told APP that work on Rs 499.741 million health project was in full swing that would hopefully be completed soon.

He informed that the Punjab government had spent Rs 190 million for the construction of the Hospital so far out of a total of Rs 352.449 mln approved for the capital site by the Provincial Development Working Party, whereas the rest of Rs 147.29 million would be utilized for the procurement of medical equipment and machinery, he added.

Zohaib further added that the government had recently released an amount of Rs 140 mln while Rs 60 mln that were issued during the previous fiscal year had been 100 per cent utilized.

The Incharge informed that modern healthcare facilities, including ventilators, Ultrasound digital beamformer, Dental unit, Anesthesia machine with cardiac monitor and others, would be available at the Jaurria hospital.

Zohaib said that the Health Authority had acquired 60-Kanal for setting up the 60-bedded Hospital owned by the Punjab government while it would be completed till August 14, 2022, as per agreement with the firm.

