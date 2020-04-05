54 pilgrims shifted to quarantine facility in Pasrur

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2020 ) ::The district administration Sunday shifted 54 pilgrims (Zaireen) from Multan to a quarantine facility, established at Pasrur Cadet College near Sialkot.

Assistant Commissioner Pasrur Amir Shehzad said that the zaireen had reached Multan from Iran.

He said that they were shifted to the quarantine facility for their better medical care and keeping them under observation.

Earlier, 53 zaireen from Dera Ghazi Khan were shifted to Sialkot and they were quarantined at a centre established by the Sialkot district administration at Govt College Women University (GCWU).