54 Police Officials Promoted
Umer Jamshaid Published September 24, 2024 | 05:20 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2024) The third Promotion board meeting was held under the chairmanship of Regional Police Officer (RPO) Muhammad Sohail Chaudhry which unanimously approved promotion of 54 police officials.
City Police Officer Multan Sadiq Ali Dogar, District Police Officer Vehari Mansoor Aman, District Police Officer Khanewal Ismail Kharak, and District Police Officer Lodhran Kamran Mumtaz were present in the meeting.
Eighteen Assistant Sub-Inspectors were promoted to the rank of Sub-Inspector, 18 Head Constables were elevated to Assistant Sub-Inspector, and 18 Constables were promoted to Head Constable.
Muhammad Sohail Chaudhary congratulated the promoted officers and urged them to perform their duties with dedication and integrity.
He emphasized that promotions were the rightful reward for police officers and expressed his hope that these officers would continue to serve with the same commitment.
It is worth mentioning here that it was the third Promotion Board meeting of the year 2024, where cases for the promotion of police personnel were discussed and approved.
Recent Stories
Pakistan’s foreign policy on successful trajectory: Attaullah
PDMA issues alert about rains in most parts of KP from Thursday
Tragedies like Gaza won’t allow sustainable development: Asif
U.S. Ambassador Promotes Clean Energy and Climate Action During Lahore Visit
Qatar Emiri Naval Ship Alkhor Visits Karachi to Participate in Bilateral Exercis ..
Realme Note 60 launching soon: Segment’s first IP64 Protection Championing Dur ..
Justice Yahya Afridi issues dissenting note on reserved seats case
PM in New York to attend UNGA’s 79th session
Bushra Ansari criticizes viral singing style of Chahat Fateh Ali Khan
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 September 2024
Imran Khan denounces propaganda, calls for justice, ceasefire in Palestine
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Pakistan’s foreign policy on successful trajectory: Attaullah6 minutes ago
-
Mehfil-e-Naat organized at female campus of IIUI12 minutes ago
-
Special squad establishes to check overloading in rural areas of Rawalpindi12 minutes ago
-
Motorcyclist killed in road accident22 minutes ago
-
Pak-South Korea shares common heritage of Buddhism; Speakers22 minutes ago
-
Two killed in Gujrat firing22 minutes ago
-
SPSC declares written test result for Medical Officers22 minutes ago
-
KP govt decides to increase wheat storage capacity22 minutes ago
-
College girl hit to death by speeding truck32 minutes ago
-
Full court reference organized in honour of retiring Justice PHC Shahid Khan42 minutes ago
-
Police apprehend bus driver in varsity student death case42 minutes ago
-
Farmers advised to complete September cultivation of sugarcane1 hour ago