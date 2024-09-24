Open Menu

54 Police Officials Promoted

Umer Jamshaid Published September 24, 2024 | 05:20 PM

54 police officials promoted

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2024) The third Promotion board meeting was held under the chairmanship of Regional Police Officer (RPO) Muhammad Sohail Chaudhry which unanimously approved promotion of 54 police officials.

City Police Officer Multan Sadiq Ali Dogar, District Police Officer Vehari Mansoor Aman, District Police Officer Khanewal Ismail Kharak, and District Police Officer Lodhran Kamran Mumtaz were present in the meeting.

Eighteen Assistant Sub-Inspectors were promoted to the rank of Sub-Inspector, 18 Head Constables were elevated to Assistant Sub-Inspector, and 18 Constables were promoted to Head Constable.

Muhammad Sohail Chaudhary congratulated the promoted officers and urged them to perform their duties with dedication and integrity.

He emphasized that promotions were the rightful reward for police officers and expressed his hope that these officers would continue to serve with the same commitment.

It is worth mentioning here that it was the third Promotion Board meeting of the year 2024, where cases for the promotion of police personnel were discussed and approved.

Related Topics

Multan Police Same Khanewal Lodhran Vehari

Recent Stories

Pakistan’s foreign policy on successful trajecto ..

Pakistan’s foreign policy on successful trajectory: Attaullah

6 minutes ago
 PDMA issues alert about rains in most parts of KP ..

PDMA issues alert about rains in most parts of KP from Thursday

53 minutes ago
 Tragedies like Gaza won’t allow sustainable deve ..

Tragedies like Gaza won’t allow sustainable development: Asif

1 hour ago
 U.S. Ambassador Promotes Clean Energy and Climate ..

U.S. Ambassador Promotes Clean Energy and Climate Action During Lahore Visit

2 hours ago
 Qatar Emiri Naval Ship Alkhor Visits Karachi to Pa ..

Qatar Emiri Naval Ship Alkhor Visits Karachi to Participate in Bilateral Exercis ..

2 hours ago
 realme Note 60 launching soon: Segment’s first I ..

Realme Note 60 launching soon: Segment’s first IP64 Protection Championing Dur ..

2 hours ago
Justice Yahya Afridi issues dissenting note on res ..

Justice Yahya Afridi issues dissenting note on reserved seats case

5 hours ago
 PM in New York to attend UNGA’s 79th session

PM in New York to attend UNGA’s 79th session

5 hours ago
 Bushra Ansari criticizes viral singing style of Ch ..

Bushra Ansari criticizes viral singing style of Chahat Fateh Ali Khan

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 September 202 ..

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 September 2024

9 hours ago
 Imran Khan denounces propaganda, calls for justice ..

Imran Khan denounces propaganda, calls for justice, ceasefire in Palestine

23 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan