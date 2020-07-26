54 police officials reshuffled

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2020 ) :City Police Officer (CPO) Sohail Chaudhary has reshuffled 54 police officials for improving the performance of police department.

A spokesman of the police said here on Sunday that trainee Sub Inspector Muhammad Zeeshan Ashraf Sadar Jaranwala police station was transferred and appointed in Sadar police station while trainee SI Muhammad Kazim Ali Rail Bazaar police station was transferred and posted at Thikriwala police station.

Similarly, Assistant Sub Inspector (ASI) Muhammad Ashraf was transferred from Madina Town police station and appointed in Khurarianwala police station whereas ASI Abdul Wahid was transferred from Police Line to Madina Town police station and Head Constable Tarasim Mehmood from Police Line to Millat Town police station as Muharrar.

Among other officials include 7 head constables, 3 lady constables and 39 constables. All theseemployees were directed to immediately report at their new posting station.