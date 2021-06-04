54 POs arrested, huge quantity of arms drugs recovered during last month

Dera police have arrested 54 Proclaimed Offenders during last month and recovered arms and drugs from their possession, said a release issued here on Friday

D I KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2021 ) :Dera police have arrested 54 Proclaimed Offenders during last month and recovered arms and drugs from their possession, said a release issued here on Friday.

According to police, in campaign launched on directives of District Police Officer, Najmul Hasnain, 54 POs were arrested during last month.

The arrested criminals were wanted to police in cases of murder, attempt to murder, subversive activities and other heinous crimes.

During the same period, Dera police registered 127 cases of various crimes and arrested 94 drugs pushers.

Police also recovered 12 Kalashnikovs, 127 pistols , one Kalakov rifle, six assault rifles , 43 guns, three daggers of prohibited sizes and 10698 cartridges.

Police also recovers 222.556 kilogram hashish, 2.20 kilogram opium, 6.522 kilogram heroin, 2.568 kilogram ice, 39.310 kilogram cannabis and 1100 bottles of liquor. 221 cases of drug smuggling were registered during last month.