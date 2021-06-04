UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

54 POs Arrested, Huge Quantity Of Arms Drugs Recovered During Last Month

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Fri 04th June 2021 | 10:04 PM

54 POs arrested, huge quantity of arms drugs recovered during last month

Dera police have arrested 54 Proclaimed Offenders during last month and recovered arms and drugs from their possession, said a release issued here on Friday

D I KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2021 ) :Dera police have arrested 54 Proclaimed Offenders during last month and recovered arms and drugs from their possession, said a release issued here on Friday.

According to police, in campaign launched on directives of District Police Officer, Najmul Hasnain, 54 POs were arrested during last month.

The arrested criminals were wanted to police in cases of murder, attempt to murder, subversive activities and other heinous crimes.

During the same period, Dera police registered 127 cases of various crimes and arrested 94 drugs pushers.

Police also recovered 12 Kalashnikovs, 127 pistols , one Kalakov rifle, six assault rifles , 43 guns, three daggers of prohibited sizes and 10698 cartridges.

Police also recovers 222.556 kilogram hashish, 2.20 kilogram opium, 6.522 kilogram heroin, 2.568 kilogram ice, 39.310 kilogram cannabis and 1100 bottles of liquor. 221 cases of drug smuggling were registered during last month.

Related Topics

Murder Police Drugs Same Criminals From

Recent Stories

PHA to make Miyawaki Jungles at five parks

2 minutes ago

KPK, Punjab Labour ministers inaugurate mobile App ..

2 minutes ago

US stocks rise after mixed jobs data

2 minutes ago

Dr Qamaruddin Chachar appointed as Dean, Faculty o ..

2 minutes ago

Police arrest five suspects illegally using brand ..

12 minutes ago

DC chairs meeting to review arrangements for polio ..

12 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.