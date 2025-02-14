Open Menu

54 POs, Four Court Absconders Held In Muzaffargarh

Faizan Hashmi Published February 14, 2025 | 02:00 PM

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2025) Police apprehended at least 54 proclaimed offenders (POs) along with four court absconders during the past 24 hours.

According to an official statement issued here on Friday,additionally, eight individuals were arrested for filing fake FIRs at various police stations across the district.

District police officer (DPO) Dr. Rizwan Ahmed directed the resolution of 24 cases after taking action on 30 applications that were brought to his attention during an open forum held.

In an operation against drug peddlers, police recovered 486 liters of liquor and 6.4 kg of hashish from different locations in the district.

Meanwhile, traffic police took action against violations, issuing challans to about 148 vehicles, including motorcycles.

13 vehicles with unauthorized number plates were also taken into custody.

A search operation was carried out in the jurisdiction of city police station Muzaffargarh, Khan Garh, Beat Mir Hazar, City Alipur, Saddar Kot Addu, and Saddar Chowk Sarwar Shaheed with the assistance of intelligence agencies.

During the operation, 75 homes were checked, and 175 individuals were identified using the biometric system. Among them, a proclaimed offender and four other accused facing various criminal charges were arrested.

The DPO reaffirmed that police operations against criminals would be continued without any external pressure. He vowed that no criminal would be spared and that strict action would be taken against offenders.

