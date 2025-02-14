54 POs, Four Court Absconders Held In Muzaffargarh
Faizan Hashmi Published February 14, 2025 | 02:00 PM
MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2025) Police apprehended at least 54 proclaimed offenders (POs) along with four court absconders during the past 24 hours.
According to an official statement issued here on Friday,additionally, eight individuals were arrested for filing fake FIRs at various police stations across the district.
District police officer (DPO) Dr. Rizwan Ahmed directed the resolution of 24 cases after taking action on 30 applications that were brought to his attention during an open forum held.
In an operation against drug peddlers, police recovered 486 liters of liquor and 6.4 kg of hashish from different locations in the district.
Meanwhile, traffic police took action against violations, issuing challans to about 148 vehicles, including motorcycles.
13 vehicles with unauthorized number plates were also taken into custody.
A search operation was carried out in the jurisdiction of city police station Muzaffargarh, Khan Garh, Beat Mir Hazar, City Alipur, Saddar Kot Addu, and Saddar Chowk Sarwar Shaheed with the assistance of intelligence agencies.
During the operation, 75 homes were checked, and 175 individuals were identified using the biometric system. Among them, a proclaimed offender and four other accused facing various criminal charges were arrested.
The DPO reaffirmed that police operations against criminals would be continued without any external pressure. He vowed that no criminal would be spared and that strict action would be taken against offenders.
Recent Stories
Mohamed Bin Zayed University for Humanities organises forum on ‘Diversity and ..
Al Zeyoudi engages with senior officials, ministers to accelerate trade ties in ..
President Trump announces F-35 fighter jets, military equipment worth billions o ..
AD Ports Group reports net profit of AED1.78 billion in 2024
ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Prize money for teams in dollars
Hazza bin Zayed receives delegation from Abu Dhabi Housing Authority
After B Praak, Urvashi Rautela also refuses to appear on YouTuber Ranveer Allaha ..
Rubu’ Qarn Innovation Season opens doors for future generations
Department of Government Enablement launches inaugural Abu Dhabi Effortless Cust ..
Paris conference calls for support for Syria’s political transition, security, ..
UAE delivers 10 aid convoys to Gaza
China begins drilling ultra-deep oil and gas wells in Taklimakan Desert
More Stories From Pakistan
-
54 POs, four court absconders held in Muzaffargarh2 minutes ago
-
Pakistan enhancing workforce skills for Middle Eastern job market: Farah Naz22 minutes ago
-
Public services reviewed at tehsil building Tank32 minutes ago
-
Sindh Governor administers oath to Justice Muhammad Junaid Ghaffar as acting SHC CJ32 minutes ago
-
Drug peddler held42 minutes ago
-
Open court held to address public grievances42 minutes ago
-
Measures afoot to resolve masses’ issues promptly: DC42 minutes ago
-
Balochistan govt spokesperson condemns terrorist attack in Shahrag area, orders investigation51 minutes ago
-
AGPR updates federal employees’ records on SAP system: Saad Waseem51 minutes ago
-
President Erdogan gifts Turkish electric vehicles Togg to PM, President51 minutes ago
-
No proposal for Architecture-Only University under consideration: Farah Naz Akbar51 minutes ago
-
Cambridge Education System to be introduced in FDE Colleges: Farah Naz Akbar52 minutes ago