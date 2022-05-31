54 Profiteers arrested, Rs 1.7 m fine imposed

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2022 ) :As many as 54 shopkeepers were arrested and Rs 1.7 million fine was imposed for overcharging during month of May.

According to official sources, 35 price control magistrates conducted raids at 6093 shops,881 shopkeepers were found violating the prices and extracting undue profit from consumers.

They were fined Rs 1.7 million. Cases were also registered against seven shopkeepers. Deputy Commissioner Shahid Fareed directed price control magistrates to expedite the process of raids. There are complaints of artificial inflation following raise in petroleum products.