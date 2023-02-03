UrduPoint.com

54 Shopkeepers Arrested For Violating Regulations

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 03, 2023 | 06:00 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2023 ) :The district administration conducted a crackdown on wholesalers in which 54 shopkeepers were arrested for violating various regulations, such as selling goods at high prices, failing to display official price lists, selling low-weight bread, and maintaining poor sanitation.

Under the guidance of Deputy Commissioner Shafiullah Khan, administrative officers conducted inspections in various areas, including Shuba Bazaar, Gulbahar, Nishtar Abad, Kohat Road, Hayatabad, University Road, and others. The arrested shopkeepers included those selling fruits, vegetables, baked goods, meat, and other items.

Legal action will be taken against those who were arrested.

The deputy commissioner has also instructed administrative officers to continuously monitor markets in Peshawar and to take legal action against any violators.

The district administration issues official price lists for fruits and vegetables on a daily basis and implements them throughout the city.

Deputy Commissioner Shafiullah Khan has emphasized the importance of maintaining market regulations and promoting fair practices.

