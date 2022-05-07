54 shopkeepers arrested in crackdown on profiteers

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2022 ) :On the directives of the Commissioner Peshawar Division, Riaz Khan Mehsud and Deputy Commissioner (DC) Peshawar, Shafiullah Khan, the officers of district administration also remained active during Eid holidays and arrested 54 shopkeepers for profiteering during the period, said a press release issued here on Saturday.

The arrested shopkeepers included butchers, fruit & vegetable sellers, grocers, bakers and others.

The officers of district administration conducted raids on various shops on Pishtakhara Road, Ring Road, Charsadda Road, G.T. Road, University Road, Pajagee Road and in localities of Customs Chowk, Gulbahar, Nauthia. Mathani, Chamkani and collectively arrested 54 shopkeepers for profiteering and lack of official price lists.

The arrested shopkeepers would face legal proceedings.

According to Deputy Commissioner (DC) Peshawar, the district administration of the provincial metropolis remained fully active even during Eid holidays and continued crackdown on profiteers on a daily basis. He said that Commissioner Peshawar Division by himself was monitoring the anti-profiteering operation.

Deputy Commissioner Peshawar has directed all administrative officers for conducting regular visits to bazaars and implementation of the official price list in letter and spirit. He has further directed legal proceedings against the violators.