54 shopkeepers arrested over profiteering

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2021 ) :District administration Peshawar Wednesday arrested 54 shopkeepers in a crackdown against profiteering across the district.

On the directives of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Peshawar, the officers of district administration conducted raids in different bazaars and checked the prices of essentials within areas of their jurisdiction and arrested 54 profiteers.

The Deputy Commissioner directed the officers of district administration for taking stern action against profiteering within their areas of jurisdiction without showing any leniency with anyone.