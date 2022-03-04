54 shopkeepers fined on profiteering

Price control magistrates imposed a fine of Rs102,000 on 54 shopkeepers on charge of profiteering in the district on Friday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2022 ) :price control magistrates imposed a fine of Rs102,000 on 54 shopkeepers on charge of profiteering in the district on Friday.

A spokesman for the district administration said magistrates inspected various shops in differentmarkets and bazaars and found 54 shopkeepers involved in profiteering and overcharging.