54 Shopkeepers Fined On Profiteering

Faizan Hashmi Published March 04, 2022 | 07:05 PM

Price control magistrates imposed a fine of Rs102,000 on 54 shopkeepers on charge of profiteering in the district on Friday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2022 ) :price control magistrates imposed a fine of Rs102,000 on 54 shopkeepers on charge of profiteering in the district on Friday.

A spokesman for the district administration said magistrates inspected various shops in differentmarkets and bazaars and found 54 shopkeepers involved in profiteering and overcharging.

