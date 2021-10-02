54 shopkeepers fined over profiteering

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2021 ) :The price control magistrates have imposed fine on 54 shopkeepers on the charge of profiteering in Faisalabad during the past 12 hours.

A spokesman for the local administration said on Saturday that price control magistrates inspected 924 shops in different markets and bazaars and found 54 involved in profiteering and overcharging.

The magistrates imposed Rs 63,000 fine on them and warned that they would be sent behind the bars if they did not mend their ways.