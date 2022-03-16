UrduPoint.com

54 Shopkeepers Fined Over Profiteering

Published March 16, 2022

54 shopkeepers fined over profiteering

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2022 ) :The price control magistrates have imposed Rs 99,000 fine on 54 shopkeepers on the charge of profiteering in the district during the past 12 hours.

A spokesman for the administration said on Wednesday that price control magistrates inspected various shops in different markets and bazaars of Faisalabad and found dozens of shopkeepers involved in profiteering and overcharging.

Therefore, the magistrates imposed fine on them and warned that they would be sent behind bars if they did not mend their way of profiteering, he added.

