54 students held for using unfair means in annual examinations-2022 on Wednesday

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

On the Seventh day of the examination process of Annual Examinations-2022 of Secondary School Certificate (SSC) Part I & II (Class IX & X), under the supervision of Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Larkana, the vigilance teams of Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Larkana on Wednesday caught 54 students red handed while using unfair means (copying) in the examinations

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2022 ) :On the Seventh day of the examination process of Annual Examinations-2022 of Secondary school Certificate (SSC) Part I & II (Class IX & X), under the supervision of board of Intermediate and Secondary education (BISE) Larkana, the vigilance teams of Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Larkana on Wednesday caught 54 students red handed while using unfair means (copying) in the examinations .

The Chairman Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Larkana, formed vigilance teams to control the use of unfair means.

The 35 vigilance teams of BISE Larkana on Wednesday conducted surprised raids at various examination centres of Larkana, Kamber-Shahdadkot, Shikarpur, Kandhkot-Kashmore, Jacobabad districts and two talukas of Dadu district including Khairpur Nathan Shah and Mehar and held 54 students while using unfair means (copying) in the Physics-II of Class X paper of Annual Examinations-2022.

Besides, the vigilance teams also caught 58 impersonators sitting in the examination centres to solve the papers for actual student's and Replacement case 108.

Meanwhile, the Chairman, Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Larkana, along-with Controller of Examinations BISE Larkana on Wednesday visited various examination centres of Larkana city and to review the examination process of Annual Examinations-2022 of Secondary School Certificate (SSC) Part I & II (Class IX & X).

During the visit of various blocks of examination centres, Chairman, BISE Larkana held 10 students while using unfair means during the Examination process, their books and answers copies were recovered and handed over to the concerned authorities for further disciplinary action.