54 suspects arrested, weapons recovered

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2024) The district police have arrested 54 suspects and recovered weapons from them during raids.

A spokesman said that raids were conducted in different areas, suspects were taken into custody and a carbine, three rifles, two revolvers, 48 pistols and 196 cartridges were recovered from them.

The police registered cases against the accused for having illegal weapons. Further probe was underway.