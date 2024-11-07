54 Suspects Arrested, Weapons Recovered
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 07, 2024 | 04:10 PM
BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2024) The district police have arrested 54 suspects and recovered weapons from them during raids.
A spokesman said that raids were conducted in different areas, suspects were taken into custody and a carbine, three rifles, two revolvers, 48 pistols and 196 cartridges were recovered from them.
The police registered cases against the accused for having illegal weapons. Further probe was underway.
Recent Stories
Safety of Chinese, projects govt’s top priority: Mohsin Naqvi
Sugar price reduced by Rs13 per kilogram
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 November 2024
Trump's climate denial and green rollbacks poised to fuel warming
China congratulates Trump on election victory
Republicans hope Trump sweep will give party full power in Congress
Poetic symposium held in connection with Iqbal Day
'I’m going to stop the wars’ – Trump says after remarkable win as US presi ..
Two killed, two injured in Nushki firing
As Musk's big Trump bet pays off, US government faces 'hardcore' reform
Football: UEFA Europa League results
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Graduation ceremony of 150th GD (P), 96th Engineer, 106th Air Defence held2 minutes ago
-
Rs 12 Billion disbursed to 7,102 beneficiaries in Sindh under PM’s Youth Loan Scheme2 minutes ago
-
First neonatal care unit inaugurated at BMC-MTI, SWABI2 minutes ago
-
Father, son shot dead in Rustam, accused arrested2 minutes ago
-
Man electrocuted12 minutes ago
-
Motorway Police hands over lost mobile phone to traveller22 minutes ago
-
Closure of primary schools in KP exposes Education Emergency claims32 minutes ago
-
Immediate regulation on emerging tobacco, nicotine products: SPARC32 minutes ago
-
Tarar, Kundi call for joint efforts to improve law and order situation in KP42 minutes ago
-
NA secretariat urges parliamentary reporters to refrain from recording videos within Parliament Hous ..52 minutes ago
-
ANF seizes 418 kg drugs in eight operations1 hour ago
-
One killed, four injured in Pabbi firing1 hour ago