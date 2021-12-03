54 suspects held during search operation

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2021 ) :At least 54 suspects were held during a search operation in the jurisdiction of Mara Abadi, said a police spokesman on Friday.

He said following orders of IGP Islamabad Qazi Jamil ur Rehman, DIG Operations Afzaal Ahmad Kausar directed all zonal officers to conduct search and combing operations in their respective areas.

The authorities also shifted 13 motorbikes without documents to the police station for verification.

The DIG (operations) said that the purpose of these search operations was to heighten the security of Federal capital and to curb the crime.

He further directed all police officials for high vigilance and monitoring against those involved in anti-social activities.

The DIG emphasized that it is the collective responsibility of every person of the society to remain alert against those involved in criminal activities in their surroundings and inform police for action against them. "Safety of life and property of the citizens is our prime responsibility and no stone would be left unturned in this regard" the DIG added.