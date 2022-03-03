UrduPoint.com

54 Vehicles Booked Over Using Illegal CNG, LPG Cylinders During Feb

Umer Jamshaid Published March 03, 2022 | 05:10 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2022 ) :Punjab Highways Patrol (PHP) got registered FIRs against 54 vehicles over using illegal CNG and sub-standard LPG cylinders in public vehicles during a special drive launched across the region in the last month of February.

According to PHP Spokesman Rauf Gilani, the PHP officials under the supervision of SP PHP Multan Division Huma Naseeb, launched a special drive against the vehicles using sub-standard LPG and illegal CNG cylinders in the public vehicles putting public lives on risk in the last month of February. He said that the officials checked various vehicles and found 54 vehicles involved in using the illegal CNG and sub-standard LPG cylinders.

He said that separate cases have been registered against the vehicles owners.

On the other hand, different awareness seminars, workshops and camps have also been organized by the department during the last month in order to create awareness among masses about road safety and preventives measures to avoid any mishap, he added.

Rauf Gilani maintained that the PHP officials also used cable operators during the awareness campaign against one wheeling, over speeding, over loading and other illegal activities.

>