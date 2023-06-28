Open Menu

54 Vehicles Challaned

Umer Jamshaid Published June 28, 2023 | 04:30 PM

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2023 ) :Secretary Regional Transport Authority (RTA) Sialkot Muzaffar Hayyat on Wednesday conducted crackdown against public transporters for charging excessive fare from passengers.

According to the spokesperson,more than 500 vehicles were inspected at seven different bus stands and challans were issued to 54 vehicles whereas a total of Rs.

132,000 fine was imposed on violators.An amount of Rs. 10,000 was returned to the passengers on the spot,he added.

A complaint cell was setup on the instructions of the Deputy Commissioner, while banners and panaflex were displayed on C and D class bus and wagon stands for the awareness of the general public.

