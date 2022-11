54 villages electrified during October

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2022 ) :The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (Fesco) electrified 54 villages during the last month with an estimated cost of Rs 85.441 million in addition to completing eight High Tension (HT) proposals with Rs 87.866 million and 61 Low Tension (LT) proposals with Rs 51.513 million.

Fesco Spokesman Tahir Sheikh said on Tuesday that the Construction Directorate spent Rs.58.867 million on completing three feeders in Faisalabad, Rs 6.049 million on two feeders in Jhang, Rs 21.139 million on two feeders in Sargodha and Rs 1.811 million on a feeder in Mianwali.

Similarly, Rs 9.819 million were spent on electrification of seven villages in Faisalabad, Rs. 27.080 million on electrification of 17 villages in Jhang, Rs 21.631million on electrification of 12 villages in Sargodha and Rs 26.911 million were spent on electrification of 18 new villages in Mianwali.

He further said that Rs 18.938 million were spent on completion of 22 LT proposals inFaisalabad, Rs 14.751 million on 18 LT proposals in Jhang, Rs 8.430 million on 11 LT proposalsin Sargodha and Rs 9.394 million on completing 10 LT proposals in Mianwali circle.