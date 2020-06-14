540 ltr liquor seized, accused arrested

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2020 ) :Balochni police have arrested a drug trafficker and recovered 540 liter liquor from his possession.

Police spokesman said here on Sunday that on a tip-off, the police team conducted raid and arrested a notorious drug pusher Zulfiqar red handed while pushing drugs.

The police also recovered 540 liter liquor from his possession and locked him behind bars.

Further investigations were underway.