5,400-litre Milk, 3,800-kg Meat Discarded
Sumaira FH Published April 27, 2025 | 07:40 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2025) The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) teams discarded over 5,400 litres of contaminated milk, 3,800 kilograms of unhealthy meat, and more than 2 maunds of substandard bakery products on the spot.
Inspections were conducted at five major food production units, with two facilities sealed due to poor hygiene practices and administrative violations. Fines amounting to Rs. 1.045 million were also imposed.
Early morning crackdowns were carried out at Multan Road, Ring Road, Babu Sabu, Shahdara, and Gajjumatta. Teams inspected 515 milk-carrying vehicles and 41 dairy shops, examining a total of 474,000 liters of milk. Simultaneously, over 92,000 kilograms of chicken meat were inspected at Tollinton Market.
The units were sealed due to critical issues including poor sanitation, absence of employee medical records, use of prohibited dyes and chemicals, and extremely unhygienic production environments. A juice manufacturing unit was also sealed for operating amid pest infestations, foul odors, and missing essential documentation.
PFA Director General Asim Javed stated that on the instructions of the Chief Minister, strict action is being taken against those endangering public health. He urged citizens to read product labels carefully before purchasing food items and to report any suspicious food-related activities to the PFA Helpline 1223.
