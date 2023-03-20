UrduPoint.com

54,000 Free Flour Bags Distributed In Khanewal

Umer Jamshaid Published March 20, 2023 | 08:59 PM

54,000 free flour bags distributed in Khanewal

About 54,000 flour bags (free of charge) were distributed among deserving people under government's special initiatives, on Monday in district Khanewal

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2023 ) :About 54,000 flour bags (free of charge) were distributed among deserving people under government's special initiatives, on Monday in district Khanewal.

According to official sources, the administration has set up 159 centres including shops for distribution of flour.

Among these points, 22 were being administered under government departments. Similarly, the flour was also distributed at 137 shops across the district.

The overall distribution of the flour remained smooth in Khanewal due to best arrangements.

Related Topics

Khanewal Government Best Flour

Recent Stories

Russia Respects Interaction of Chinese Leader With ..

Russia Respects Interaction of Chinese Leader With Other Partners - Peskov

40 seconds ago
 5th VC forum concluded with resolve to transform h ..

5th VC forum concluded with resolve to transform higher education

2 minutes ago
 850,000 people to get free flour bags under relief ..

850,000 people to get free flour bags under relief package: DC

41 seconds ago
 Austin, Philippine Counterpart Discuss China, Upco ..

Austin, Philippine Counterpart Discuss China, Upcoming Military Exercise - Penta ..

45 seconds ago
 Blinken Offers Pashinyan US Assistance in Armenia- ..

Blinken Offers Pashinyan US Assistance in Armenia-Azerbaijan Discussions - State ..

2 minutes ago
 CDA to fully assist NGOs in keeping Islamabad clea ..

CDA to fully assist NGOs in keeping Islamabad clean, green: Chairman

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.