54,000 free flour bags distributed in Khanewal

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2023 ) :About 54,000 flour bags (free of charge) were distributed among deserving people under government's special initiatives, on Monday in district Khanewal.

According to official sources, the administration has set up 159 centres including shops for distribution of flour.

Among these points, 22 were being administered under government departments. Similarly, the flour was also distributed at 137 shops across the district.

The overall distribution of the flour remained smooth in Khanewal due to best arrangements.