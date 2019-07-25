UrduPoint.com
54,000 PSTs Trained Under CPD Programme In KP

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 18 seconds ago Thu 25th July 2019 | 04:57 PM

As many as 54,000 Primary Schools Teachers (PST) were trained under Continuous Professional Development (CPD) in 16 districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) and would expand across the province including merged districts in coming two years

The CPD programme is one of these initiatives.Grade 5 assessment results 2019, showed that CPD has positively impacted the scores in English, maths and science, said a press release issued here on Thursday.

The department is keen to keep up the momentum and anticipates launching it in the merged districts as a part of professional training for the teachers in the next two years.

Provincial Institute of Teachers education (PITE) launched the Continuous Professional Development (CPD) program for primary schools' teachers in a phased manner.

A total of eight districts were covered during the first phase and 16 districts (including two Frontier Regions (FR) Peshawar and FR Kohat were being covered in the second phase in 2018 and 2019 academic years respectively.

The CPD programme was unique in that it was informed by student assessment results and weaknesses as identified in the sample-based Grade 2 and 5 assessments.

The programme seeks to improve teacher content knowledge and teaching practice.

For the first time in KP, more than 1,800 Community school Teachers have also received these training sessions in 16 districts.

A training Calendar for the professional development of teachers has also been developed by PITE. This outlines various capacity building programmes that teachers will be trained through which their subject knowledge and teaching skills will be improved.

The provincial government was keen to drive up student learning levels in the province. Quality teachers and teaching was a key determinant of student learning and E&SED has undertaken several critical reforms to support teachers to teach effectively in the last few years.

