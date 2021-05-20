UrduPoint.com
540,689 Citizens Administered Vaccination In City:DC

Muhammad Irfan 9 minutes ago Thu 20th May 2021 | 05:30 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Mudassar Riaz on Thursday said that as many as 540,689 citizens had been administered coronavirus vaccination in the provincial capital uptill now.

He said this while inaugating coronavirus vaccination center here at sessions court Lahore.

Session Judge Lahore Sajjad Hussain and others were also present on the occasion.

Judges and staff would be vaccinated at the center.

Talking to the media, he said that coronavirus Standards Operating Procedures (SOPs) were being strictly enforced in the city, adding that after the implementation of corona SOPs, there was a clear difference in the positive cases of corona. "The district administration will continue its efforts to enforced SOPs in the provincial capital", he added.

Lahore Media Court Coronavirus

