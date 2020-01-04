UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

540g Hashish Seized, 11 Arrested In Sargodha

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Sat 04th January 2020 | 01:16 PM

540g Hashish seized, 11 arrested in Sargodha

Police have arrested eleven (11) accused and recovered narcotics and weapons from them

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2020 ) :Police have arrested eleven (11) accused and recovered narcotics and weapons from them.

Police spokesman on Saturday said that during continued drive against drug pushers and criminals teams of different police station have conducted raids at various place under their jurisdiction and arrested 11 accused recovering 540 grams Hashish, 65 liters liquor, 2 Kalashnikov, 3 Pistols 30 bore and 2 guns 12 bore from them.

They were Muhammad Hayat, Mukhtar Ahmad, Faisal Riaz, Muhammad Sheraz, Basit Shah, Muhammad Slueman, Asad Ikraam, Javed Iqbal, Omar Draz and others.

Police have registered separate cases against the accused and started probe.

Related Topics

Police Police Station Criminals From

Recent Stories

India deprives minorities of basic rights: Firdous ..

13 minutes ago

Davis scores 46 to lead Lakers over Pelicans, Hard ..

5 minutes ago

Rescue 1122 Charsadda responds to 1854 incidents

5 minutes ago

French team praises captain Simon's role at ATP Cu ..

5 minutes ago

Iraqi Armed Forces Deny Information About Airstrik ..

34 minutes ago

Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) M.Phil/Ph.D e ..

31 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.