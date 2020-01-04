540g Hashish seized, 11 arrested in Sargodha

Police have arrested eleven (11) accused and recovered narcotics and weapons from them

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2020 ) :Police have arrested eleven (11) accused and recovered narcotics and weapons from them.

Police spokesman on Saturday said that during continued drive against drug pushers and criminals teams of different police station have conducted raids at various place under their jurisdiction and arrested 11 accused recovering 540 grams Hashish, 65 liters liquor, 2 Kalashnikov, 3 Pistols 30 bore and 2 guns 12 bore from them.

They were Muhammad Hayat, Mukhtar Ahmad, Faisal Riaz, Muhammad Sheraz, Basit Shah, Muhammad Slueman, Asad Ikraam, Javed Iqbal, Omar Draz and others.

Police have registered separate cases against the accused and started probe.