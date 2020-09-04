540ltrs of unwholesome milk discarded

The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) seized 540 litres of unhealthy milk here on Friday.

The authorities said that dairy safety team intercepted 61 vehicle and motorcycles at various road in the city having 11,110 litres milk

The PFA disposed of 540 liters of unwholesome milk and took samples during checkingbesides conducting laboratory test on the spot.