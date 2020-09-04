UrduPoint.com
540ltrs Of Unwholesome Milk Discarded

540ltrs of unwholesome milk discarded

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2020 ) :The Punjab food Authority (PFA) seized 540 litres of unhealthy milk here on Friday.

The authorities said that dairy safety team intercepted 61 vehicle and motorcycles at various road in the city having 11,110 litres milk.

The PFA disposed of 540 liters of unwholesome milk and took samples during checkingbesides conducting laboratory test on the spot.

More Stories From Pakistan

