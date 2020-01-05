542 arrested, 84.5 kg narcotics, 232 weapons seized in Dec

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2020 ) :Sargodha police have arrested 542 accused including 140 proclaimed offenders and recovered over 84.5 kilograms narcotics and 232 weapons from them during the month of December 2019.

Police spokesman said that police squads during operation against drug pushers had registered total 176 cases against drug pushers and recovered over 83 kilograms Hashish, 1595 grams Heroin, 2445 bottles of liquors along with 7 distilleries from them. During operation against the proclaimed offenders (POs) police had arrested 140 proclaimed offenders involved in murder,robbery,theft and others crimes.

Similarly, during drive against criminals and exhibition of legal and illegal weapons police teams have arrested 226 people and recovered 17 Kalashnikovs, 26 Rifles (444, &223,222) bore, 45 Guns 12 bore, 142Pistols 30 bore, 2 revolvers 32 bore and hundreds of cartridges and bullets from them.

District police have also conducted a total 82 search operations against suspect people at homes, shops,plazas,Hotels and other places through bio-metric system.