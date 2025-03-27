542 Wheelie-doers Arrested
Muhammad Irfan Published March 27, 2025 | 05:30 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2025) The Lahore Police have arrested 542 individuals for one-wheeling and other related offences in various operations this year, registering 460 cases in total.
This was stated by Lahore Police spokesman in a statement issued today. CCPO Lahore Bilal Siddique Kamyana emphasized the implementation of a zero-tolerance policy against racing and one-wheeling, urging strict action against violators. He mentioned that special checkpoints had been set up to curb these activities and that special police squads had been formed to maintain law and order.
Furthermore, CCPO Lahore instructed action against mechanics involved in altering motorcycles. He urged citizens to respect the law and avoid engaging in any illegal or unethical activities. He also warned the youth to refrain from one-wheeling, altering bikes and causing disturbances stating that strict legal action would be taken against violators.
The CCPO encouraged citizens to report incidents of one-wheeling and racing by dialing 15.
