5420 Ltr Illegal Diesel Seized In DI Khan
Muhammad Irfan Published January 22, 2024 | 01:30 PM
DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2024) The district police have recovered 5420 litres of Diesle during the ongoing crackdown against illegal fuel agencies across the district, said a police spokesman on Monday.
He said that a crackdown was launched against illegal fuel agencies across the district following the directions of District Police Officer (DPO) Abdul Rauf Babar Qaisrani.
During different operations conducted in this regard, the police recovered 5420 liters of illegal Diesel while cases were also registered against two persons involved in the business of illegal fuel.
Besides, the police also recovered one Iron tank and 14 plastic canes.
The DPO said that indiscriminate legal actions would be continued against the business of illegal fuel across the district.
Recent Stories
Extended break expected for schools around general elections
Pakistan, China elevate focus on high-quality advancements in diverse sectors
Numerous educational institutions shut down in Islamabad amid terror threat
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 January 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 January 2024
Sania Mirza extends well wishes to Shoaib Malik on new journey of life
Iftikhar Ahmed Stars as Pakistan avoids T20I Series whitewash against New Zealan ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 January 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 January 2024
Steer through time with My Suzuki My Story and win exciting prizes!
PML-Q unveils tickets for NA, PA seats for upcoming elections
Nawaz possess formula to tackle inflation: Marriyum Aurangzeb
More Stories From Pakistan
-
14 criminals nabbed in Sargodha23 minutes ago
-
Digital head of Saudi Arabia's SEVEN firm calls on Pakistani envoy32 minutes ago
-
Pakistan, China elevate focus on high-quality advancements in diverse sectors2 hours ago
-
Numerous educational institutions shut down in Islamabad amid terror threat2 hours ago
-
Transporters fined for violating official fares13 hours ago
-
Mushahid Hussain applauds Pakistan's exemplary crisis handling after Iranian attack14 hours ago
-
IGP visits under-construction office14 hours ago
-
7 people injured by firing in 2 incidents14 hours ago
-
Six people injured in Rawalpindi gas explosion14 hours ago
-
AJK President felicitates newly elected Muzaffarabad CPC office bearers15 hours ago
-
ECP launches crackdown against election code of conduct violations15 hours ago
-
National party to support PKMAP from NA- 26315 hours ago