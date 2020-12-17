543 persons, owners of 700 vehicles fined

UrduPoint.com
Muhammad Irfan Thu 17th December 2020 | 08:35 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2020 ) :District administration Peshawar Thursday fined 543 persons and owners of over 700 vehicles in different localities of the district over not using safety masks.

On the directives of the Deputy Commissioner Peshawar, Mohammad Ali Asghar, the officers of the district administration inspected the stations of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) and buses in Hayatabad, University Road, Hayatabad, G.

T. Road, Khyber Bazaar and other localities and ensured the implementation of the Corona preventive standard operating procedures (SOPs) in the district.

Deputy Commissioner said that crackdown against the violation of Corona preventive SOPs will continue and urged upon both the trading community and general public to avoid crowding and follow officially announced SOPs otherwise legal proceedings would be initiated against them.

