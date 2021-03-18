5,436-acre state land retrieved so far

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2021 ) :Under the vision of Prime M Imran Khan and Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar, an operation against illegal land grabbers is continuing without any discrimination in the district.

In this regard, 5,436 acres, 2 kanals and 13 marlas of state land -- commercial and agricultural -- worth Rs 14,962 million have so far been retrieved in the district, said official sources here on Thursday.

They said that 1,653 acres of land had been retrieved from illegal occupants only during the last one-and-a-half months.

According to breakup, 70 acres, 3 kanal, 5 marlas land had been got vacated in tehsil city, 761 acres, 7 kanals, 8 marlas land in tehsil Saddar, 3,013 acres, 6 kanals and 17 marlas land in tehsil Jarranwala, 670 acres, 5 kanals in tehsil Tandlianwala, 260 acres, 1 kanal and 14 marlas of land in tehsil Samundri and 659 acres, 2 kanals and 9 marlas land was retrieved in tehsil Chak Jhumra.