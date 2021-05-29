UrduPoint.com
54,394 Vaccinated Against COVID-19 In Kasur District

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Sat 29th May 2021 | 08:12 PM

A meeting was informed here on Saturday that so far 54,394 people have been vaccinated against COVID-19. As many as 43,283 people have been given the first dose while 11,111 administered the second dose

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2021 ) :A meeting was informed here on Saturday that so far 54,394 people have been vaccinated against COVID-19. As many as 43,283 people have been given the first dose while 11,111 administered the second dose.

Additional Deputy Commissioner General Shabir Hussain Cheema chaired the meeting to review performance of the coronavirus vaccination centres, set up in the district.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Health Authority Kasur Dr Iqbal Javed, members of peace committee Kasur district and other officers concerned were present.

Briefing the meeting, the CEO health said that the vaccination process was underway at the corona vaccination centres, set up by the district administration in Kasur district, tehsil Kot Radha Kishan, tehsil Pattoki and tehsil Chunian.

The corona positivity rate in the district stood at 2.7 per cent currently, he added.

