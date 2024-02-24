544 Arrested During Anti-kite Flying Drive
Sumaira FH Published February 24, 2024 | 07:20 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2024) The police have arrested 544 accused along with 60791 kites during last one week of anti-kite flying drive in the district.
Police spokesman said here on Saturday that on the special direction of City Police Officer (CPO) Captain (retd) Muhammad Ali Zia, a vigorous campaign was launched across the district against manufacturing, sale, purchase and use of kite-flying material.
During this drive, the police arrested 544 accused from Faisalabad during last one week and recovered 60,791 kites, 1,542 packets of chemically coated string and other paraphernalia.
The police registered 539 cases and locked the accused behind bars for further investigation, he added.
Recent Stories
PSL 9: Kings opt to bowl first against Qalandars
PSL 2024 Match 10 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Karachi Kings Live Score, History, Who Wi ..
Balochistan Assembly session on Wednesday
Realme is breaking the cap in the industry, 1 Note 50 sold every 1.5 seconds
Traffic plan unveiled during PSL 9 matches in Karachi
Wakhri: Film on Qandeel Baloch’s life to be premiered in North America
Pakistan Army, Royal Saudi Land Forces conduct joint military training exercise
Imran Khan’s plea against ECP contempt case trial fixed for hearing
Pak, Iran reaffirm commitment to strengthen cooperation in diverse fields
Sindh newly elected MPAs take oath
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 February 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Makhdoom Ahmed stresses focus on public problems after elections19 minutes ago
-
Shab-e-Baraat on Sunday night19 minutes ago
-
Aurat Hunar festival starts from March 829 minutes ago
-
Experts highlight importance of books reading in children39 minutes ago
-
Cloudy weather forecast for Karachi59 minutes ago
-
Int’l training workshop on “Electric Mobility for ECO Member Countries” to be held in China1 hour ago
-
Kohat police arrested 13 suspects during search operation1 hour ago
-
Croatian envoy calls on Punjab governor2 hours ago
-
Married woman shot dead2 hours ago
-
PU organises seminar on narrative building2 hours ago
-
Four accountability courts abolished KP2 hours ago
-
CPWB chairperson takes notice of domestic worker's death after employer's torture2 hours ago