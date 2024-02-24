Open Menu

544 Arrested During Anti-kite Flying Drive

Sumaira FH Published February 24, 2024 | 07:20 PM

544 arrested during anti-kite flying drive

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2024) The police have arrested 544 accused along with 60791 kites during last one week of anti-kite flying drive in the district.

Police spokesman said here on Saturday that on the special direction of City Police Officer (CPO) Captain (retd) Muhammad Ali Zia, a vigorous campaign was launched across the district against manufacturing, sale, purchase and use of kite-flying material.

During this drive, the police arrested 544 accused from Faisalabad during last one week and recovered 60,791 kites, 1,542 packets of chemically coated string and other paraphernalia.

The police registered 539 cases and locked the accused behind bars for further investigation, he added.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Police Sale Muhammad Ali From

Recent Stories

PSL 9: Kings opt to bowl first against Qalandars

PSL 9: Kings opt to bowl first against Qalandars

23 minutes ago
 PSL 2024 Match 10 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Karachi Kin ..

PSL 2024 Match 10 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Karachi Kings Live Score, History, Who Wi ..

1 hour ago
 Balochistan Assembly session on Wednesday

Balochistan Assembly session on Wednesday

3 hours ago
 realme is breaking the cap in the industry, 1 Note ..

Realme is breaking the cap in the industry, 1 Note 50 sold every 1.5 seconds

4 hours ago
 Traffic plan unveiled during PSL 9 matches in Kara ..

Traffic plan unveiled during PSL 9 matches in Karachi

5 hours ago
 Wakhri: Film on Qandeel Baloch’s life to be prem ..

Wakhri: Film on Qandeel Baloch’s life to be premiered in North America

5 hours ago
Pakistan Army, Royal Saudi Land Forces conduct joi ..

Pakistan Army, Royal Saudi Land Forces conduct joint military training exercise

5 hours ago
 Imran Khan’s plea against ECP contempt case tria ..

Imran Khan’s plea against ECP contempt case trial fixed for hearing

6 hours ago
 Pak, Iran reaffirm commitment to strengthen cooper ..

Pak, Iran reaffirm commitment to strengthen cooperation in diverse fields

8 hours ago
 Sindh newly elected MPAs take oath

Sindh newly elected MPAs take oath

8 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 February 2024

10 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 February 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 February 2024

11 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan