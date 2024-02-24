544 arrested during anti-kite flying drive

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2024) The police have arrested 544 accused along with 60791 kites during last one week of anti-kite flying drive in the district.

Police spokesman said here on Saturday that on the special direction of City Police Officer (CPO) Captain (retd) Muhammad Ali Zia, a vigorous campaign was launched across the district against manufacturing, sale, purchase and use of kite-flying material.

During this drive, the police arrested 544 accused from Faisalabad during last one week and recovered 60,791 kites, 1,542 packets of chemically coated string and other paraphernalia.

The police registered 539 cases and locked the accused behind bars for further investigation, he added.