54,448 Metric Tons Wheat Procured In Sargodha Division

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Wed 28th April 2021 | 05:40 PM

54,448 metric tons wheat procured in Sargodha division

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2021 ) :Commissioner Dr Farah Masood on Wednesday said 54,448 metric tons of wheat had been procured in the division while 20.17% target had been achieved so far.

She expressed these views while presiding over a wheat procurement review meeting at Commissioner Office here on Wednesday.

The commissioner said that the Punjab government had fixed rate of wheat at Rs 1,800 per maunds this year, therefore, farmers should bring their crops directly to the procurement centers.

She directed to ensure provision of all facilities to growers at the procurement centers and purchase wheat from small growers on priority basis.

