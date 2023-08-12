Open Menu

545 POs Arrested In Jaranwala

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 12, 2023 | 07:30 PM

SP Jaranwala Division Bilal Sulehri has said that the police arrested 3,556 alleged criminals including 545 proclaimed offenders (POs) in Jaranwala during the last seven months

Addressing a press conference in his office, he shared some details of police performance and said that the police also nabbed 172 court absconders and 104 target offenders from the tehsil.

He said that the police busted 40 gangs by arresting their 120 active members and recovered looted items worth Rs 105.785 million from them.

He said that the police completed investigation of 32 murder cases including three cases of dacoity-cum-murder during this period and all accused were sent behind bars.

The police also disposed of investigations of 1,111 cases of miscellaneous crimes including 14 cases of dacoity, 582 cases of robbery and 113 cases of vehicle lifting. In these cases, the police arrested 1,770 accused and sent them behind bars.

He said that the police registered 453 cases of illicit weapons and recovered 20 kalashnikovs, 38 rifles, 369 pistols and 26 repeaters from the accused.

Similarly, the police registered 392 cases of drug trafficking and recovered 234-kg cannabis (chars), 27-kg heroin, 36-kg opium and 3,600-litre liquor from them, he added.

